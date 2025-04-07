Expand / Collapse search

Kaiser fires top security chief after Oakland police database investigation: report

Published  April 7, 2025 6:37am PDT
Kaiser Permanente fired a top security official after an Oakland police officer allegedly shared information from a confidential criminal database, the East Bay Times reports.

The news organization said an Oakland police officer is accused of getting access to a confidential law enforcement database and then sharing information from that database with someone working at Kaiser.

The Oakland Police Department is reportedly investigating the case.


 

