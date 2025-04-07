Bay Area non-profits host free digital 'self-defense' workshop

From the ads you click on to the words you search online, personal digital data is constantly being collected and sold.

While advertisers typically use this information for marketing purposes, it can also be accessed by law enforcement agencies or exploited by hackers.

In response to growing privacy concerns, a coalition of Bay Area nonprofits is hosting what they're calling a "privacy self-defense" workshop.

The goal is to help people protect their personal information.

Brian Hofer, executive director of Secure Justice, emphasized the risks associated with online data collection.

"Your browser activity, keyword searches, and even the images you focus on can all be tracked and stored in databases," Hofer said. "For some, this might just mean targeted ads. But for others, it can pose real harm depending on their circumstances."

Experts warn that personal data has been used in various legal cases, including the prosecution of individuals in states where reproductive care has been criminalized. Hofer also cited instances of universities taking disciplinary action against students and faculty for expressing political views.

To mitigate risks, Hofer recommends several simple privacy practices, including rejecting website cookies, using encrypted messaging apps like Signal, and switching to privacy-focused web browsers like Brave. He also advises users to adjust their privacy settings and disable location tracking on apps.

The upcoming workshop will provide attendees with practical guidance on implementing these measures. Participants will receive assistance with downloading and setting up privacy tools, with multilingual support available.

For those concerned about digital security and privacy, Hofer stresses the importance of proactive steps. "With just a few changes, people can significantly reduce how much of their personal data is being shared," he said.

The digital self-defense and immigration workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on April 12 in Oakland. It's organized by Secure Justice, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Centro Legal de la Raza, the Alameda County Public Defender's office and other legal and advocacy groups.

Attendance is free, and individuals of all technical skill levels are encouraged to participate. The event is open to the public and free, but capacity is limited to 150 people and people who'd like to attend are asked to register in advance.