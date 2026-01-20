2 Oakley teens arrested after shooting, argument over marijuana

The Brief Two teens who allegedly held up their acquaintances at gunpoint because they were mad that their pals wouldn't take them to buy marijuana were arrested in Oakley, police said. The two teens were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnappingand carjacking.



Two teens who allegedly held up their acquaintances at gunpoint because they were mad that their pals wouldn't take them to buy marijuana were arrested Monday morning, according to Oakley police.

What we know:

The boys, whose ages and names were not released, were also accused of grazing the head of another teen, who ended up being OK and released from the hospital, police said.

The two teens were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping

and carjacking.

As Oakley police told the story, officers were dispatched at 1:08 a.m. to East Cypress Road and Frank Hengel Way for a report of a possible kidnapping and a shooting.

Police said they found at least five teens at the corner of Rubens Way and East Cypress Road.

Two young adults and three teens were hanging out at Cypress Grove Park in a car driven by a young woman.

Two of the teenage boys had recently got picked up by their friends and "became angered when the other three would not take them to buy marijuana," Oakley police said.

Those teens "forced the females to drive away at gunpoint," police said.

The driver drove down Rubens Way where she refused to drive any further, police said.

She and her friend were then forced out of the car by the two teen suspects at gunpoint, police said, while the two boys took off in the car toward East Cypress Road.

According to police, the male victim, who had previously exited the vehicle, saw everything that was going on and ran towards the fleeing suspects and caught up to them at the intersection of Frank Hengel and East Cypress.

One of the teen suspects allegedly shot the third young man through the windshield several times and struck him in the head with a grazing shot, police said. He was treated at the hospital and released. The two teens then fled the scene and got on state Highway 4.

The two teens ended up stopping on Highway 24 in Orinda when the car they were in became disabled during a pursuit with police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also determined both suspects had previous warrants for their arrest.