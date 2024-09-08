2 people, dog shot in San Francisco

article

Two people and a dog were shot in San Francisco in broad daylight, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Willow, and SFPD officers found the pair and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood. The people were taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting.

Both the people's and the dog's current status are unknown, police said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.