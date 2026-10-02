2 found dead in Berkeley Hills shooting

The Brief A 61-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were found shot to death at their Berkeley Hills home on Panoramic Way on Friday morning. The two are believed to have been married. Although the property is located in the Berkeley Hills, the Oakland Police Department is leading the investigation because the residence falls within Oakland's jurisdiction. Authorities recovered a gun at the scene and confirmed there is no active threat to the public.



A woman and a man were found shot to death Friday morning at a home in the Berkeley Hills, according to authorities.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots around 10:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Panoramic Way.

Although the home where the shooting occurred is registered in the Berkeley Hills, the Oakland Police Department is leading the investigation because the scene falls within its jurisdiction.

Police find victims outside home

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman dead outside the home, said Oakland Police Assistant Chief Casey Johnson.

Authorities said the man and woman lived at the home and appeared to have been married.

Officers located a gun at the scene.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police descend on a home in the 400 block of Panoramic Way. Oct. 2, 2026

Ongoing investigation

Johnson said there is no active threat to the public and investigators are not searching for any suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting was a murder-suicide, as investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The home is tucked into the Berkeley Hills along a winding, heavily forested road.