2 planes collide on runway at Hollister airport

A pair of planes collided at the Hollister Municipal Airport on Saturday, leaving one of the pilots injured.

The Hollister Police Department responded to 60 Airport Drive on reports of the collision between the two aircraft, with one of the planes on fire, according to a department statement.

"Officers responded to the airport and found a single plane on the runway with significant damage," the HPD said. "Members of the airport community, along with Hollister Fire Department firefighters, had contained the fire by extinguishing it within minutes."

Medics provided aid to a pilot who was injured in the crash, though authorities did not specify the nature of the pilot’s injuries. The pilot was later taken to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Officers found the second pilot and plane at the scene, though the pilot was uninjured and their plane sustained only minor damage, according to Hollister police.

The HPD documented information received from the scene and passed it on to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will conduct a full investigation into the collision.