2 pop-up locations for free COVID-19 testing open in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County launched two pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites Tuesday, allowing residents in Gilroy and San Jose to be tested free of charge.

The testing sites, located at Valley Health Center on 7475 Camino Arroyo in Gilroy and the Santa Clara County Service Center auditorium at 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Each location has the capacity to test up to 500 people per day.

"The county is strategically positioning our pop-up test centers where they are most essential," county Supervisor Mike Wasserman said. "There are now at least 46 locations countywide offering COVID-19 diagnostic testing. We encourage everyone to get tested."

Water will be available at both testing sites, where hot weather is expected throughout the week. People can get tested at either location without an appointment, insurance or a doctor's note and regardless of their immigration status.

A full map of coronavirus testing sites throughout the county can be found at sccfreetest.org. Essential and frontline workers are advised to get tested at least once a month.

"We ask everyone to protect themselves and their community by getting tested," county Supervisor Dave Cortese said. "Increased testing will help us battle COVID-19 and allow us to enter the next stage of recovery as soon as possible."



