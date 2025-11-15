2 rescued from waters near San Francisco piers

article

Two people were rescued from the San Francisco Bay on Saturday night after falling from two different Embarcadero piers.

The San Francisco Fire Department told KTVU that rescuers were sent about 5:25 p.m. to Pier 39, near The Embarcadero and Beach Street, on reports of a person in the water.

A woman was pulled from the waters and was treated at the scene, the SFFD said.

At the same time as the Pier 39 rescue, the SFFD also received reports of another person in the water at Pier 3 near The Embarcadero and Washington Street, about a mile away from the scene of the first rescue.

Another adult was pulled from the waters near Pier 3 and was being treated at the scene.

Authorities are investigating how both people fell off of the piers.