2 seniors struck in Berkeley hit-and-run: police
BERKELEY, Calif. - Two seniors were struck in a crosswalk on Wednesday, and now, Berkeley police are looking for the driver, who they say fled from the scene.
Elderly couple struck in hit-and-run
What we know:
Police responded to the call after receiving reports of two people being hit by a dark-colored sedan on University Avenue and Eighth Street about 9 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who were seriously injured, police said.
The pair were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
What we don't know:
The driver was nowhere in sight, police said, but they did not provide a more detailed description.
A witness told the Berkeley Scanner that the couple was visiting from Barcelona, and he placed their passports, which had fallen on the ground, next to the woman so they wouldn't get lost.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s traffic unit at 510-981-5980.
The Source: The information for this story comes from Berkeley police and the Berkeley Scanner.