2 seniors struck in Berkeley hit-and-run: police

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The Brief A 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were struck in a Berkeley crosswalk. The driver fled the scene. The pair were seriously injured; a witness said they were visiting from Barcelona.



Two seniors were struck in a crosswalk on Wednesday, and now, Berkeley police are looking for the driver, who they say fled from the scene.

Elderly couple struck in hit-and-run

What we know:

Police responded to the call after receiving reports of two people being hit by a dark-colored sedan on University Avenue and Eighth Street about 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who were seriously injured, police said.

The pair were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

What we don't know:

The driver was nowhere in sight, police said, but they did not provide a more detailed description.

A witness told the Berkeley Scanner that the couple was visiting from Barcelona, and he placed their passports, which had fallen on the ground, next to the woman so they wouldn't get lost.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s traffic unit at 510-981-5980.