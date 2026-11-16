The Brief Oakland rapper Jwalt made history with his Grammy nomination. At 24, he became the youngest to receive a nomination in the Grammy's spoken word category. He received the recognition for his new album "How Love Grows."



A young Oakland rap artist made history on Monday, as the music industry’s biggest award announced its 2027 Grammy Award nominations.

24-year-old rapper Justin Walton, known as Jwalt, is now the youngest person to be nominated in the Grammy category of Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

The nomination is for his new album "How Love Grows," produced in collaboration with producer ClayDough. It came out in August.

Joyous reaction

In an emotional video he shared with KTVU, the young man, wearing a hoodie with the words Oakland USA boldly written on front, is seen anxiously awaiting the list of nominees to be revealed by the Recording Academy.

When his name is announced among the five nominees, a jubilant Walton explodes with excitement, as he screams, "Yeah! Yeah! Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! Yeah! We did it!"

His fiancée then joins in the joy as she jumps onto him on the couch, before he’s overtaken by tears.

What they're saying:

"It Means everything," the rapper-songwriter shared with KTVU on Monday. "For my first Grammy nomination to be an album about black fatherhood and my kids is everything to me."

About fatherhood

Walton, who shares two children, ages 5 and 1, with fiancée Nataya Walton, has described his album as a deeply personal project, one that he poured so much of himself into, as he explored his journey, so far, into fatherhood and all that that title carries with it.

"This project is probably the most personal body of work I’ve ever created. I wanted to talk about fatherhood from every angle. Being a father, being a son, raising my kids, Black Fatherhood, learning from my own dad, and trying to become the man my kids deserve," he shared on social media in August after the release of the official music video for the track "Fatherhood."

He dedicated the album to his son Massaiah and his daughter Amirah Rae and others who have walked this journey he's on now as a parent.

"This album is for my kids," Walton shared, "For the Lineage of black fathers that came before me. For anybody who’s ever had to figure out what love, family, and responsibility really mean."

The artist’s management group, Creative Theory Management, said this album explores an evolving understanding of what fatherhood can mean.

"Across the project, Jwalt reflects on raising his children, the lessons of his own upbringing, and the ways fatherhood continues to shape his understanding of love, responsibility, identity and legacy," the group shared in a press release on Monday. "The album challenges narrow narratives about Black fathers while offering an intimate portrait of the joy, fear, tenderness and unconditional love that come with the role."

‘Immersive musical and poetic experience’

Creative Theory Management described the album as one that embodies different styles and idioms of musical performance.

"The album moves fluidly through classic jazz, R&B, neo-soul and hiphop influences, pairing warm instrumentation and soulful textures with Jwalt's poetry and spoken-word delivery," the group explained. "The result feels less like a traditional rap album and more like an immersive musical and poetic experience."

Earlier this year, the album also hit another achievement for Walton, hitting #1 on the UK iTunes Top 100 Spoken Word charts.

While this is Walton’s first Grammy nomination, he was up for consideration last year in the categories of best new artist and best rap for his album "Every Version of Me," created in collaboration with executive producer and Oakland native Sway Calloway.

Honoring Oakland in his music

The backstory:

Born and raised in Oakland himself, Walton’s music often includes references to his beloved hometown.

In an interview with KTVU last year, he detailed how he began his musical journey in The Town and how that influence will always be present in his work.

"I'm always gonna represent Oakland to the fullest, 'cause that's what gave me so much," he said.

The musician attended high school at the Oakland School for the Arts and graduated from New York University’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in 2024.

After college and a short stint in Los Angeles, he returned to Oakland, where he is an influential figure in the city’s hip-hop and spoken word scene.

Oakland Ballers song

Walton has heavily invested in his community, even joining the large team of part-owners for both the soccer team, Oakland Roots SC and the Pioneer League baseball team, the Oakland Ballers.

Jwalt wrote and performed the Ballers’ theme song for its championship 2025 season. "Ballers Ballad" celebrates the resilient spirit of the city captured by the team.

A return to his early roots

In his now Grammy-nominated album, Walton returned to his early childhood roots as a gifted poet.

"He began writing poetry at age 8, before discovering hip-hop at 11," his management company said. "How Love Grows allows him to step outside the traditional boundaries of rap and explore a more vulnerable side of his artistry."

Spoken word category

Dig deeper:

The Best Spoken Word Poetry Album is a relatively new category, first introduced by the Grammys in 2023.

The Recording Academy defined spoken word as "an oral poetic performance art that refers to the poem as well as the performer's aesthetic qualities such as intonation, vocal inflections, rhythmic cadence, and musicality."

With his nomination, Walton beat out celebrated American poet Amanda Gorman's nomination in 2023, as the youngest contender in this category, by two days.

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For Walton, a proud Oakland native, a young Black man, a father of two and a passionate artist in his craft, this acknowledgment of his work by his peers in the industry – musicians, songwriters, producers and the other voting members of the Recording Academy, has been an immense honor.

"It’s surreal," Jwalt said, "to make history as the youngest to ever be nominated in this category means something else. It’s special."

A win for ‘The Town’

And as he often does, he celebrated his accomplishment by giving love and homage to his city.

"We did it from the town. Oakland California!!! A true honor," the Grammy-nominated rapper-songwriter said, adding on social media, "This is a win for OAKLAND!!!! See yall at the GRAMMYS."

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

You can find the full list of the 2027 Grammy nominees here.

At 24, Oakland's Jwalt becomes the youngest to be nominated the Grammy's Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category for his album "How Love Grows." (Jwalt)