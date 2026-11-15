Fairfield police investigating after man found fatally shot

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The Brief Fairfield Police Department officers were sent about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Clay Bank Road to investigate multiple reports of a shooting. There, they found a man wounded, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Fairfield police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on Saturday night.

What we know:

Fairfield Police Department officers were sent about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Clay Bank Road to investigate multiple reports of a shooting, and they found a man down in the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a department statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.