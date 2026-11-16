List: Bay Area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
OAKLAND, Calif. - Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without a last-minute trip to the grocery store for that forgotten ingredient that didn’t make it home on the first trip.
Thankfully, many major chains plan to stay open on the holiday, though they will operate on a shortened holiday schedule.
Here’s a list of which stores will be open, and their Thanksgiving operating hours:
Lucky and FoodMaxx
Open until 7 p.m.
Safeway
Most Safeway stores in the Bay Area will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The company advises customers to visit Safeway.com to look up their local Safeway to confirm the store’s hours of operation.
Whole Foods
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sprouts’ Farmers Market:
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Trader Joe’s
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Walmart
- Farmer Joe’s
- Berkeley Bowl locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will also be closed on Nov. 27.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from The Save Mart Companies, Whole Foods, Sprouts' Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's, Costco, Sam's Club, Target ,Walmart, Farmer Joe's, and Berkeley Bowl.