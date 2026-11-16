The Brief Multiple Bay Area grocery stores will be closed for business on Thanksgiving. Some will remain open, though with limited hours. Thanksgiving this year falls on Nov. 26.



Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without a last-minute trip to the grocery store for that forgotten ingredient that didn’t make it home on the first trip.

Thankfully, many major chains plan to stay open on the holiday, though they will operate on a shortened holiday schedule.

Here’s a list of which stores will be open, and their Thanksgiving operating hours:

Lucky and FoodMaxx

Open until 7 p.m.

Safeway

Most Safeway stores in the Bay Area will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The company advises customers to visit Safeway.com to look up their local Safeway to confirm the store’s hours of operation.

Whole Foods

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sprouts’ Farmers Market:

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Trader Joe’s

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Walmart

Farmer Joe’s

Berkeley Bowl locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will also be closed on Nov. 27.