The Brief Black Friday this year will fall on Nov. 27. Multiple Bay Area stores will have extended hours to accommodate shoppers.



Black Friday shopping has become as much a tradition as the turkey dinner that precedes it.

While many retailers have expanded their holiday deals into the days, and even weeks, around Thanksgiving, Black Friday itself remains the most popular day to shop.

While online shopping has become increasingly popular in recent years, many still prefer to hunt for deals in person.

In the Bay Area, many shopping malls and retail chains will have extended hours to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.

Here’s a comprehensive list of Black Friday store hours:

Bay Area shopping malls and outlets

Sunvalley Shopping Center – Concord: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Broadway Plaza – Walnut Creek: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Stoneridge Mall – Pleasanton: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

San Francisco Premium Outlets – Livermore: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Vacaville Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Napa Premium Outlets: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Stonestown Galleria –San Francisco: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Stanford Shopping Center – Palo Alto: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Great Mall – Milpitas: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Westfield Valley Fair – Santa Clara: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Eastridge Center – San Jose: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Westfield Oakridge – San Jose: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Best Buy

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Target

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walmart

6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls & Homegoods

TJ Maxx and Marshalls will open at 7 a.m., Homegoods at 8 a.m. Most stores will close at 10 p.m., company officials said, and advised customers to check store websites for hours at specific locations.