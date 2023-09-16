2 shot to death in separate incidents, Oakland police say

Two people were shot to death in separate incidents Friday night and early Saturday, the Oakland Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched just before 9:45 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of 38th Avenue, in the Laurel District, and found a person with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted officers to multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of 12th Street in West Oakland.

Two people were found shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

The identities of both of those killed were withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.