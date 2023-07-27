Expand / Collapse search

2-story home on fire in San Francisco: SFFD

By KTVU staff
Published 
SFFD
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco fire crews are currently responding to a scene and are asking residents to avoid the area. 

The one-alarm fire is a two-story home fire on 74 Dakota St. in San Francisco. Officials said when they arrived on scene, flames were showing.

Featured

Vegetation, cars, and structures involved in 3-alarm Bay Point fire
article

Vegetation, cars, and structures involved in 3-alarm Bay Point fire

ConFire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in Bay Point, officials said. The fire is currently a mix of cars, vegetation, and structures.

Officials remind residents not to drive over fire hoses and to yield to emergency vehicles. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.