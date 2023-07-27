2-story home on fire in San Francisco: SFFD
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco fire crews are currently responding to a scene and are asking residents to avoid the area.
The one-alarm fire is a two-story home fire on 74 Dakota St. in San Francisco. Officials said when they arrived on scene, flames were showing.
Officials remind residents not to drive over fire hoses and to yield to emergency vehicles.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information.