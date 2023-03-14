2 students arrested in another knife incident at Santa Rosa high school, police say

Expand / Collapse search
By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Rosa
There was another incident involving knives on the campus of a Santa Rosa high school Friday. Two students who brought knives to Montgomery High School were arrested, officials said.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Over the weekend two students were arrested in another knife incident at a Santa Rosa school, police said.

Authorities said a social media post involving weapons on campus alerted staff Friday at Montgomery High School, where less than two weeks ago, a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.

When school officials got word of the post and questioned a 15-year-old about it, he allegedly passed an object to a 17-year-old male student, police said. 

MHS staff confiscated the object, which was a 4-inch folding-style locking knife, according to authorities.

The two students were brought to the MHS administrative office and while they were searching the 17-year-old student's backpack, they allegedly found a fixed-blade knife that was almost 8 inches long. 

Both students were sent home with their parents, officials said.

ALSO: 2 Santa Rosa high administrators on leave after deadly stabbing

Police got a call from a parent at 4:40 p.m. who got a letter about the incident. 

Then, a MHS administrator called police at 8:30 p.m. and gave them the knives.

The students were arrested Saturday for felony possession of a weapon. Their names were not released, and it's unknown why they brought the knives to campus.

At the request of Superintendent Anna Trunnell, a police officer was assigned to be on campus Monday and Tuesday for a so-called "test run" in bringing back campus police permanently.