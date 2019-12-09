2 teens injured in Hayes Valley shooting

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured two teenage boys in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, they first learned of the shooting around 2:20 a.m. near the corner of Grove and Octavia streets.

Two male suspects allegedly shot at the victims, both described as 17-year-olds boys.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. Officers were unable to locate the two suspects and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.