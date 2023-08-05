2 U.S. Navy sailors arrested for espionage

Two U.S. Navy sailors on active duty in southern California are under arrest over espionage charges.

26-year-old Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao of Monterey Park allegedly sent a Chinese intelligence officer operational plans for a large-scale US Indo-Pacific region, as well as security information about the naval base in Ventura County, where he served.

Federal officials say he was paid about $15,000 and allegedly committed the crimes from August 2021 to May 2023.

22-year-old machinist Jinchao Wei was also arrested for allegedly sending technical details about his ship to the USS Essex to Chinese intelligence agents as the defendant allegedly transmitted or attempted to transmit more than 50 manuals and other mechanical data about naval amphibious assault ships.

Federal authorities say these cases are separate, and it's not clear if the two sailors might have been paid by the same Chinese intelligence officer.