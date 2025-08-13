2 women charged in Walnut Creek parking lot attack, robbery

article

Two 18-year-old women have been charged after allegedly beating and robbing a man in a Walnut Creek parking lot, authorities said.

Happened in a supermarket parking lot

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Jaycee Whitney Chamberlain Behnke, of Walnut Creek, and Antonina "Hunter" Abdulwajid, of Concord, with second-degree robbery and assault in the Aug. 7 incident. Two juveniles were also arrested, and their cases will be handled in juvenile court.

Prosecutors said the 62-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a van around 11 p.m. while his partner shopped inside a store in the 1900 block of Trice Valley Boulevard.

Suspects circled victim's vehicle before attack

Behnke, Abdulwajid, and the two juveniles drove up to the van and circled it several times, prosecutors said. When the victim got out and walked toward their car, which had stopped nearby, one of the juveniles jumped out and attacked him.

Abdulwajid and the other juvenile then joined in, punching and kicking the victim until he fell to the ground, where he was kicked repeatedly, prosecutors said.

Authorities said there is video footage and witness statements showing the attack. The victim was injured and robbed, though officials did not specify what was taken.

Police spotted the suspects’ vehicle about a mile away and arrested all four.

If convicted, Behnke and Abdulwajid each face up to six years in prison.