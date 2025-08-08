Teens arrested in case of elder abuse: Walnut Creek

article

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced four teenagers, two of whom are adults, were arrested for the assault of an elderly man on Thursday.

Elder abuse

What we know:

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of Tice Valley Boulevard, near the Rossmoor Shopping Center, for an incident at around 11 p.m. They said the call involved an elderly man being assaulted.

Police said numerous officers responded to the scene. They said the victim had significant injuries and that the suspects stole his personal property and fled in a vehicle.

All the suspects are females.

The officers received witness tips in addition to technology that led to the suspects' vehicle. Once officers located the vehicle, the four suspects were taken into custody.

Adult suspects identified

The police named the adult suspects as Antonina Abdulwajid, 18, and Jaycee Behnke, 18, both of Concord.

The other two suspects, who are minors, are a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both of those girls are from Walnut Creek.

The two adults have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and the minors have been booked into juvenile hall, according to police.

The suspects face charges of four felony counts, including: robbery, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, causing injury to an elder, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police said they are still investigating this case but that there is no threat to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim to protect his privacy. The victim's age was not disclosed.