2-year-old carjacked near Oakland Coliseum found wandering in San Leandro

A 2-year-old who was kidnapped while inside his mother's car near the Oakland Coliseum was eventually found safe, after being dropped off alone in San Leandro, officials said.

The parental nightmare began on Tuesday when Oakland police responded to a report of a carjacking and kidnapping of a 2-year-old child near the Oakland Coliseum, authorities said.

Callers then began reporting seeing the toddler dropped off and left near a warehouse in San Leandro.

Mother and child were reunited, though authorities didn't provide details.

In the evening, the mother called Marin County authorities to say that had had been tracking her stolen car and iPhone on "Find My iPhone' app, and it showed her vehicle was parked in a parking lot in McDonald's in Strawberry.

Her app showed the device was moving around the area of Greenwood Cove Drive and Tiburon Boulevard in Marin County.

Marin County sheriff's deputies said they went to the scene and found the abandoned stolen car still in the lot.

Deputies were able to view surveillance video and obtain a description of two suspects, a man, later identified as Viorel Andrei Morari, 35, of Oakland and a woman, Carly McVicker, 32, from San Leandro, authorities said.

Deputies and Tiburon police swarmed the area and said they found the pair trying to run away.

Both were taken into custody at Santa Rita Jail on charges that include kidnapping and carjacking.