20-pound cat rescued after getting trapped under car in Livermore

A 20-pound cat was rescued in Livermore after getting trapped under a car while trying to keep warm.

Escaping the cold

What we know:

The Livermore Police Department said on social media that an animal services officer responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of an injured cat near Third and M streets.

A car owner had heard meowing and called police for help.

The officer found a Maine Coon wedged tightly between an exhaust manifold and an engine block, police said.

The officer enlisted the help of a tow truck driver from Golden State Towing, who lifted the car, allowing the officer to grab the hefty cat. After about 45 minutes, the cat was freed and rushed to a local vet.

The cat was in pain and rushed to a local vet. The animal is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Cat was missing

What they're saying:

The cat had somehow become separated from its owner, who later called police about their missing pet. They were reunited that same day.

Officers believe the cat had climbed into the wheel well to escape the cold.