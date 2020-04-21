20-year-old man accused of 53 residential burglaries in San Mateo County

article

After a year-long investigation, officers arrested a suspect connected to 53 residential burglaries in San Mateo County.

San Mateo County sheriff deputies and South San Francisco police detectives obtained a $5 million arrest warrant for 20-year-old Francisco Cruz-Ramirez.

During the investigation, detectives seized eight rifles, three shotguns, two handguns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and several pieces of stolen property, authorities said.

Cruz-Ramirez was arrested in Modesto and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on 53 counts of residential burglary.

