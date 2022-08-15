20-year-old Oakland man drowns in Rio Vista

A 20-year-old Oakland man died Sunday after he drowned in the Rio Vista.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. an unresponsive floating man was reported south of Sandy Beach in Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and located the deceased man. Family members positively identified the recovered body as Carlos Estevez of Oakland.

Estevez went missing Wednesday while swimming with family and friends.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search and rescue of his body.