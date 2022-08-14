Oakland police are searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

The Oakland Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera.

According to police, Perez Rivera was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 a.m., in the 2200 block of 48th Ave. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and black Crocs shoes.



Police say Perez Rivera is described as Hispanic/Latin female. She is 5’05', weighs 155 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.



Perez Rivera’s family told police she is in good mental and physical condition and may have been headed to Washington Square Park in San Francisco.



If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Perez Rivera, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

