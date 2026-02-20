Young woman gunned down in Antioch

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday around 7:17 p.m. in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive in Antioch, police said. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene; her name has not been released. Police said the suspect is "known," but no arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.



A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday evening in Antioch, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:17 p.m. to the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Antioch police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests but said the suspect is "known."

Officials did not specify whether that means the suspect is known to police or to the victim.