Expand / Collapse search

Young woman gunned down in Antioch

By
Published  February 20, 2026 2:08pm PST
Antioch
KTVU FOX 2
Suggested: Settlement reached in Antioch police abuse case

Suggested: Settlement reached in Antioch police abuse case

The Antioch Police Department says major reforms are coming after the City of Antioch settles a civil rights lawsuit. The suit alleged years of abuse involving dozens of police officers. 

The Brief

    • A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday around 7:17 p.m. in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive in Antioch, police said.
    • Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene; her name has not been released.
    • Police said the suspect is "known," but no arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday evening in Antioch, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:17 p.m. to the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Antioch police said.

Featured

Antioch cop shoots alleged robbery suspect after officer pulled into moving car
article

Antioch cop shoots alleged robbery suspect after officer pulled into moving car

Authorities are investigating a police shooting Friday morning in Antioch that began with a report of a robbery in progress.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests but said the suspect is "known."

Officials did not specify whether that means the suspect is known to police or to the victim.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Antioch Police Department.

AntiochCrime and Public Safety