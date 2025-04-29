$2,000 e-bike voucher: Applicants will have a 1-hour window to sign up tonight

article

The Brief Round 2 of California's $2K e-bike voucher will be held on Tuesday evening. Applicants have a one-hour window to sign up. Voucher recipients will be randomly drawn.



The demand is again expected to be overwhelming when California’s electric bike voucher program opens its one-hour sign-up window on Tuesday night.

One-hour window

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. eligible applicants will have their shot at getting up to $2,000 towards a new e-bike.

About 1,000 vouchers will be approved, according to the California E-Bike Incentive Project's website.

Prospective applicants must join the online waiting room during the one-hour sign-up window.

A random drawing will then be held.

Eligible e-bikes

Under the program, the vouchers must go towards new class 1-3 UL and/or EN-compliant electric bikes with a motor of less than or equal to 750 watts. The bikes must have operable pedals and have battery-integrated front lights.

Eligible e-bikes must also be fully assembled and have a minimum one-year manufacturer's warranty.

The vouchers can only be used at approved stores and online retailers.

The backstory:

It’s the second round of the wildly popular program which first launched back in December.

The demand was so high that it took less than an hour for all 1,500 available voucher incentives to be swept up during that inaugural roll out, which had a first-come, first-served selection process, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) said.

The agency has made adjustments for this second round in an effort to provide fair distribution and equal access to applicants.

What they're saying:

"Applicants only need to be on our website in the waiting room to then be automatically randomized at 6 p.m." explained CARB spokesperson Brad Branan, adding, "This process removes the anxiety, variances in internet speed and ability for applicants to hit apply exactly at 6 p.m."

Branan stressed that when a person signs in, is not a factor, as long as it’s within the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. open window.

Applicants must meet income and other eligibility requirements .

Only one incentive is available per person.

You can find more information on the program here .