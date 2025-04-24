Californians can get $2K toward a new e-bike. Tips on how you can take advantage

article

The Brief California's popular e-bike voucher program is returning next week. There will be changes to the application process. This after an overwhelming number of people tried to sign up last time.



California’s hugely popular e-bike voucher program is returning next week for round two, with new rules in place designed to help provide fair distribution and equal access to potential applicants.

Under the California E-Bike Initiative Project, qualified applicants get up to $2,000 toward a new electric bicycle.

The program first launched back in December.

Robust demand

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the demand was so high that it took less than an hour for all 1,500 available voucher incentives to be swept up during that inaugural roll out.

"At one point the online queue had nearly 100,000 people waiting, and it closed once 1,500 applications were reserved," explained CARB spokesperson Brad Branan.

Round two

This next time around, the program will have about $2 million to work with, or about 1,000 vouchers.

But instead of being first come, first served, officials said the selection process has been adjusted to be more random. Prospective applicants must first sign in to the program’s virtual waiting room during a one-hour period, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Applicants only need to be on our website in the waiting room to then be automatically randomized at 6 p.m." Branan said, adding, "This process removes the anxiety, variances in internet speed and ability for applicants to hit apply exactly at 6 p.m."

Branan stressed that when a person signs in, is not a factor, as long as it’s within the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. open window.

Those in the waiting room will then be put in random order and will receive a number ranging from one to 1,000.

Anyone who receives a number greater than 1,000 can stay in the waiting room in the event an applicant drops out or is deemed ineligible, program officials advised, though they also explained that there's "no guarantee" that those with a number 1,000 will receive a voucher.

Branan advised prospective applicants to review the process and make sure they meet income-eligibility requirements.

Who is eligible?

State residents must be 18 or older to take advantage of the program.

The incentive recipients must also meet the income requirements, having an annual household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

The income limits vary depending on household size. For a household of one, the limit is $45,180, while a household of four has a limit of $93,600.

The air resource board said a portion of the incentives are set aside for priority applicants-- those who live in a disadvantaged or low-income community or have an annual household income at or below 225% FPL.

For more on the income limits, click here.

Only one incentive is available per person.

Once approved, applicants will be required to watch a rider safety video in order to receive a voucher.

The voucher can then be used at an approved retailer, the air resources board said.

The backstory:

The California Legislature has appropriated funding for the E-Bike Incentive Project.

The program seeks to expand and promote zero-emissions transportation options in the state, keeping in mind "residents who need the boost the most," officials with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) said.

The California E-bike Incentive Project is being launched in partnership with more than 20 community-based groups, which will conduct outreach and provide application assistance, according to the board.

The incentive program has been designed to ensure low-income residents are not left behind as California advances toward a zero-emissions future, officials said.

The air resources board said the extreme demand in the project’s first round demonstrates the importance of making e-bikes widely accessible.

"The unprecedented interest in the vouchers shows there is a big need and strong interest in electric bikes in California," CARB Executive Officer Steven Cliff said. "The growth of this technology is an important part of our efforts to make zero-emission transportation options available to all Californians."

Again, eligible applicants can try and secure a voucher in the second round of the program on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Round three coming

But if you don’t get selected, there will be another opportunity.

A total of $7.5 million is available for e-bike incentive vouchers, according to the E-Bike Incentive Project.

CARB confirmed to KTVU another voucher selection round will be held.

What we don't know:

The agency said, however, it has not yet set a date for the next opportunity.

KTVU will continue to follow updates to the state's e-bike incentive program and will report new developments as they become available.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.