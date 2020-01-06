2019 crime stats in Oakland show increase in violent activity

Oakland city leaders met Monday to discuss crime data from last year which shows an uptick in violent activity in the city.

In 2019, there were 400 more cases of violent crime in Oakland than the year before, an increase of 7 percent.

There were 74 homicides in 2019, seven more than the previous year and auto burglaries are also up.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said despite the increase in crime, the city is becoming safer.

"While it is unacceptable to see any increase in crime. We do want to recognize that overall we are seeing the longest sustained period of homicides under 90 and only the third period of fewer than 7,000 total violent crimes in six consecutive years."

The mayor and Oakland Police Department Chief Anne Kirkpatrick are also working with the city's new Department of Violence and Prevention to help reduce violent crimes.