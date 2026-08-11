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Orinda burglary victims stunned after suspect charged in Martinez stabbing death

By
KTVU FOX 2
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 11, 2026 6:50 PM PDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:50 PM PDT
Victims of Orinda burglaries stunned to learn suspect now charged in Martinez slaying
Victims of Orinda burglaries stunned to learn suspect now charged in Martinez slaying

Victims of Orinda burglaries stunned to learn suspect now charged in Martinez slaying

Authorities say the same man accused of two burglaries in Orinda in April has now been charged with murder in a deadly Martinez stabbing. 

The Brief

    • Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, was charged with special-circumstance murder in the fatal stabbing of 68-year-old Martinez homeowner Todd Stewart, with prosecutors alleging the killing occurred while Iriarte-Valdez was fleeing a burglary attempt.
    • Authorities say Iriarte-Valdez had previously targeted two Orinda homes for burglary on April 29, including the home of an 83-year-old woman whose laptop was stolen and another where a resident allegedly encountered him trying to enter.
    • A judge released Iriarte-Valdez on his own recognizance one day before the Martinez killing, despite an alleged home-detention violation. He is now being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

ORINDA, Calif. - A man was charged with special-circumstance murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Martinez homeowner, months after authorities say he targeted two homes in Orinda for burglary months earlier.

"I was upstairs washing my hair. I didn't even know he tried our front door," an 83-year-old Orinda woman told KTVU after being told of the alleged connection. "I'd be surprised that he would be capable of murdering somebody and have a knife with him."

Related

Martinez stabbing suspect was released from jail day before killing
article

Martinez stabbing suspect was released from jail day before killing

The man accused of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old Martinez man on his front lawn had been released from jail the day before the killing, authorities said.

Suspect charged with murder in Martinez slaying

What we know:

Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, was charged Tuesday by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the fatal stabbing of Todd Stewart, 68, on Francis Court, a quiet cul-de-sac in Martinez.

He's also been charged with the special circumstance of murder while fleeing from a burglary attempt. That means authorities believe he was out casing yet another home, despite the charges in Orinda. 

Same suspect accused of Orinda burglaries

The backstory:

It was back on April 29 when Orinda police say the same man broke into two homes in the upscale Orinda Downs neighborhood, on another cul-de-sac off Dalewood Drive.

The 83-year-old woman says the man stole a laptop from her garage and ate some food. She and police say another woman a few doors down had a scary run-in with the same man the same day. 

"She was in the back of her house, I think, and saw the reflection in her bathroom," the woman said of her neighbor. "She saw this man trying to get into her back door."

The 83-year-old woman's husband, who wanted to be identified only as Jim said of their neighbor, "She screamed and I think he took off."

Surveillance video captures Martinez fatal stabbing
Surveillance video captures Martinez fatal stabbing

Surveillance video captures Martinez fatal stabbing

Surveillance video captured the moments a suspect fatally stabbed 68-year-old Todd Stewart in Martinez on Thursday.

Suspect freed day before slaying

What they're saying:

He says he was under the impression the defendant would remain in custody. Instead, a judge released the defendant on his own recognizance after a home detention violation, just a day before the Martinez homicide.

"The judge uses his discretion or her discretion, I don't know who the judge was - so, you know, who am I to argue?" Jim said.

At the same time, Stewart is dead, his screams caught on surveillance video haunting neighbors.

"I'm saddened that someone was killed," Jim said. "It's a sad situation whenever that happens."

Iriarte-Valdez is being held without bail. He is to be arraigned on the murder charge on Wednesday. His burglary cases are still pending.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, Contra Costa County court records

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