Orinda burglary victims stunned after suspect charged in Martinez stabbing death

The Brief Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, was charged with special-circumstance murder in the fatal stabbing of 68-year-old Martinez homeowner Todd Stewart, with prosecutors alleging the killing occurred while Iriarte-Valdez was fleeing a burglary attempt. Authorities say Iriarte-Valdez had previously targeted two Orinda homes for burglary on April 29, including the home of an 83-year-old woman whose laptop was stolen and another where a resident allegedly encountered him trying to enter. A judge released Iriarte-Valdez on his own recognizance one day before the Martinez killing, despite an alleged home-detention violation. He is now being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.



A man was charged with special-circumstance murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Martinez homeowner, months after authorities say he targeted two homes in Orinda for burglary months earlier.

"I was upstairs washing my hair. I didn't even know he tried our front door," an 83-year-old Orinda woman told KTVU after being told of the alleged connection. "I'd be surprised that he would be capable of murdering somebody and have a knife with him."

Related article

Suspect charged with murder in Martinez slaying

What we know:

Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, was charged Tuesday by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the fatal stabbing of Todd Stewart, 68, on Francis Court, a quiet cul-de-sac in Martinez.

He's also been charged with the special circumstance of murder while fleeing from a burglary attempt. That means authorities believe he was out casing yet another home, despite the charges in Orinda.

Same suspect accused of Orinda burglaries

The backstory:

It was back on April 29 when Orinda police say the same man broke into two homes in the upscale Orinda Downs neighborhood, on another cul-de-sac off Dalewood Drive.

The 83-year-old woman says the man stole a laptop from her garage and ate some food. She and police say another woman a few doors down had a scary run-in with the same man the same day.

"She was in the back of her house, I think, and saw the reflection in her bathroom," the woman said of her neighbor. "She saw this man trying to get into her back door."

The 83-year-old woman's husband, who wanted to be identified only as Jim said of their neighbor, "She screamed and I think he took off."

Suspect freed day before slaying

What they're saying:

He says he was under the impression the defendant would remain in custody. Instead, a judge released the defendant on his own recognizance after a home detention violation, just a day before the Martinez homicide.

"The judge uses his discretion or her discretion, I don't know who the judge was - so, you know, who am I to argue?" Jim said.

At the same time, Stewart is dead, his screams caught on surveillance video haunting neighbors.

"I'm saddened that someone was killed," Jim said. "It's a sad situation whenever that happens."

Iriarte-Valdez is being held without bail. He is to be arraigned on the murder charge on Wednesday. His burglary cases are still pending.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan