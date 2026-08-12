Oakland 7-Eleven workers speak out after group loots store

The Brief About 20 young people stormed an Oakland 7-Eleven on International Boulevard, stealing merchandise and damaging the store, according to employees. A worker said someone ripped off a metal door handle and threw it through the glass, striking the store manager in the face. Employees said it was the sixth violent incident at the store this year. Workers and customers are calling for more police patrols and stronger enforcement, while Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang said additional officers are being trained to increase patrols.



A crowd of young people stormed an Oakland 7-Eleven over the weekend, stealing merchandise and damaging the store, according to workers who said they now fear for their safety.

The owners of the 7-Eleven said the group stole several items and damaged part of the building.

Crowd rushes into store

What we know:

Video showed a group of young people rushing into the 7-Eleven on International Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Two employees who were inside said about 20 people, who appeared to be between 14 and 20 years old, flooded the store and stole several items before running out.

Featured article

The workers locked the door and called 911. However, several people returned soon afterward and tried to get back inside.

One worker said a person broke off the store's metal door handle and threw it through a glass door, striking store manager Sagar Sagar in the face.

Sagar said members of the crowd were aggressive and cursed at him.

Workers describe ongoing safety concerns

What they're saying:

Store workers said Saturday's incident was the sixth violent incident at the store so far this year.

In September 2023, a man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Sagar said he discovered the body just hours after a robbery at the store.

He said he feels powerless to fight back when thieves target the business.

"I cannot do something. If I do something, police arrest me," Sagar said.

Employee Jasshan Singh said he was stocking shelves when the crowd rushed inside.

"I feel scared. We can't do anything," Singh said. "We can't even run."

Featured article

Customer calls for action

Jyotsna Sharma said she has been shopping at the store for years and is aware of the ongoing crime affecting the business.

"It's a central location," Sharma said. "Is there no action that can be taken by the police? Is there nothing that can be done to apprehend them?"

City councilmember points to more police

What's next:

Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang, who represents the area and chairs the council's Public Safety Committee, said new police officers are being trained and are expected to hit the streets in the coming months, increasing patrols.

"We're working on securing International Boulevard," Wang said. "This is a priority of mine."

The store's owner said he would like to see more police patrols in the area, faster police response times, and stronger enforcement against repeat offenders.