Foster City condo fire leaves expectant couple with nothing weeks before baby’s birth

The Brief A Foster City couple expecting their first child lost nearly everything in the Aug. 2 fire at the Spinnaker Cove condominium complex, which displaced more than 100 residents. Xi Chen is due to give birth to a baby boy in less than two weeks, and many of the newborn clothes, toys and supplies she received at a recent baby shower were destroyed in the fire. Friends, co-workers and strangers have rallied around the family, donating baby essentials as Chen and her husband, Yuguang Wang, prepare to move into a new condominium and focus on welcoming their son.



When a fast-moving fire tore through a Foster City condominium complex earlier this month, it displaced more than 100 residents and reduced everything one woman owned to ashes.

For Xi Chen and her husband, Yuguang Wang, the Aug. 2 disaster at the Spinnaker Cove complex brought an immediate crisis to an already pivotal moment. Chen is expecting their first child, a baby boy, in less than two weeks.

"I feel like... it is kind of an amazing story," Chen said with a smile, despite the overwhelming circumstances. "Suddenly everything is gone... and I did not expect that."

Sudden disruption on maternity leave

What we know:

Chen had just begun her maternity leave when the fire struck. Many of the items she lost were newborn clothes, toys, and supplies she had just received during a baby shower hosted by friends and co-workers.

Adding to the complexity, Chen's mother had arrived from China to help with the newborn just 12 hours before the entire family was forced to evacuate.

Since the fire, the family has been living out of a nearby hotel.

Investigators later determined the blaze was sparked by an unattended outdoor grill, resulting in the arrest of a building tenant.

Related article

Pressing forward with community support

Local perspective:

Refusing to dwell on the loss, the couple focused on preparing for their new arrival. They are scheduled to move into a new condominium later this week.

"We cannot afford the sadness right now," Wang said. "We have to keep our spirits high, we have to keep everything going. And we have no time to be sad."

The couple said they have been overwhelmed by donations of clothes, diapers, and nursing pads from friends, co-workers, and complete strangers.

"My friends... all of them have come through," Chen said, expressing gratitude to the community and individuals she had never met before who stepped in to help collect essential supplies.

With the baby due in a matter of days and their previous belongings likley unsalvageable, Chen and Wang are leaning on their resilience as they prepare to welcome their newest family member.

Related article

How to help

What you can do:

Community members looking to support the family during this challenging transition can contribute via their official GoFundMe campaign.