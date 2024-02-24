2024 Chinese New Year: See colorful and lively floats, displays from SF parade

San Francisco hosts the largest Chinese New Year celebrations outside of Asia every year, and 2024, the Year of the Dragon, is no different.

Interestingly, the dragon is the only mythical creature listed in the Chinese Zodiac.

Starting at 6 p.m. and parading through downtown San Francisco, thousands flock to see the iconic colors, decorations, and floats.

This year's grand marshal is actress and comedienne Nora Lum, professionally known as Awkwafina.

But for those who can't make their way to San Francisco, no worries. KTVU has you covered!

Browse below to see all the exuberant displays and performances from the parade.

