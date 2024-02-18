Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
9
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until SUN 6:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 6:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

2024 Chinese New Year Parade: what you need to know

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Chinese New Year
KTVU FOX 2
article

A girl is pictured among decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, during a fair held at the China Town in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco will celebrate the Year of the Dragon during its annual Chinese New Year Parade, with actress, comedian, and rapper Awkwafina serving as the parade's grand marshal.

When is the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade?

Awkwafina will kick off the parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, by lighting the ceremonial opening fireworks. Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown will also participate in the festivities as an honorary marshal.

The Year of the Dragon began on Feb. 10 and is the fifth animal in the Chinese Zodiac. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, originated thousands of years ago and is celebrated to honor the renewal of nature. It is a time for reunion and gratitude.

The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February as it is based on the cycles of the moon.

San Francisco's Chinese community celebrates Year of the Dragon

Community members and merchants in San Francisco Chinatown prepare for the Year of the Dragon on Friday, Chinese New Year's Eve. This holiday period is the most important in the Chinese culture. The traditions are filled with symbolism.

In Chinese culture, the dragon symbolizes luck, wisdom, strength, and power.

How to watch the parade?

The event will be broadcast live on KTVU FOI 2 and KTVU.com/live. You can also watch on your smart TV by downloading FOX LOCAL and selecting KTVU.

Where is the parade?

Those who want to immerse themselves in the parade festivities have several options. The parade will begin at Market and Second Streets at 5:15 p.m. and end at Kearny and Jackson Streets after following a 1.3-mile route about 2.5 hours later.

Are tickets needed?

Attendance is fre, but bleacher tickets are available for those seeking a prime viewing spot, priced between $41 and $70. They can be purchased here

Will the rain be rescheduled if it rains?

No, parade officials say it will take place rain or shine.