2024 Chinese New Year Parade: what you need to know

San Francisco will celebrate the Year of the Dragon during its annual Chinese New Year Parade, with actress, comedian, and rapper Awkwafina serving as the parade's grand marshal.

When is the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade?

Awkwafina will kick off the parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, by lighting the ceremonial opening fireworks. Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown will also participate in the festivities as an honorary marshal.

The Year of the Dragon began on Feb. 10 and is the fifth animal in the Chinese Zodiac. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, originated thousands of years ago and is celebrated to honor the renewal of nature. It is a time for reunion and gratitude.

The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February as it is based on the cycles of the moon.

In Chinese culture, the dragon symbolizes luck, wisdom, strength, and power.

How to watch the parade?

The event will be broadcast live on KTVU FOI 2 and KTVU.com/live. You can also watch on your smart TV by downloading FOX LOCAL and selecting KTVU.

Where is the parade?

Those who want to immerse themselves in the parade festivities have several options. The parade will begin at Market and Second Streets at 5:15 p.m. and end at Kearny and Jackson Streets after following a 1.3-mile route about 2.5 hours later.

Are tickets needed?

Attendance is fre, but bleacher tickets are available for those seeking a prime viewing spot, priced between $41 and $70. They can be purchased here

Will the rain be rescheduled if it rains?

No, parade officials say it will take place rain or shine.