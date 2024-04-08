2024 eclipse: See photos of the celestial event

The most anticipated celestial event of 2024 has arrived.

Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor in the United States eagerly awaited Monday's total eclipse of the sun.

The show got underway in the Pacific shortly before noon ET with totality to sweep North America over the next few hours.

Sky watchers across the country captured magnificent photos of the rare event.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ The diamond ring effect as well as Bailey's Beads are seen as the moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

When is the next total solar eclipse?

After 2024, NASA says, the next total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044. Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana.

The next total solar eclipse that will travel across the lower 48 states from coast to coast is in 2045.

