South Bay activists say ICE not welcome amid Super Bowl enforcement concerns

As Super Bowl week brings an influx of fans and global attention to Santa Clara County, community groups say they fear the heightened spotlight could also bring increased immigration enforcement.

"It’s important that the world knows we don’t want ICE here," said Desiree Victor, who attended a rally Monday."

The South Bay Super Bowl Coalition organized a rally and march to send a clear message: the Super Bowl is no place for immigration enforcement.

Mixed signals

What we know:

Federal officials have sent mixed signals about whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be present, at times saying both yes and no. Local leaders say the uncertainty has fueled fear in immigrant communities.

"I don’t put it past this administration to use this opportunity, where all eyes are on Santa Clara County, to send a message to the communities who have already been under attack," said San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz.

Organizers cite recent ICE activity nationwide

Big picture view:

While the rally focused on Santa Clara County, organizers said recent ICE activity in other cities, including Minneapolis, remains top of mind.

"In the community, people are furious," said Bill Armaline, a professor at San Jose State University. "People are witnessing their constitutional and international human rights evaporate in front of them."

Raj Jayadev of Silicon Valley De-Bug said organizers want to make clear the community will respond collectively.

"We’ve seen ICE go into other cities like an attacking army," Jayadev said. "We want to send them a warning and [give] them notice that they can't attack our community without our community coming together to defend ourselves."

Know-your-rights efforts underway

What you can do:

Organizers said that defense includes educating residents about their rights, staying alert and documenting any ICE encounters. Volunteers distributed whistles printed with a phone number to call for assistance.

"We are here to let our families know, and our community know, that we are here to help protect them," said Jamilah Rosales Webb of Silicon Valley De-Bug.

Still, some residents said fear remains widespread.

"There’s a lot of fearmongering going on," Victor said. "People are not leaving their homes, not going to work, [not] going to school. We have to show up for ours.

Former NFL players voice support

What they're saying:

Former NFL players Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin, leaders of the Players Coalition, released a statement supporting the rally.

"As former NFL players and Super Bowl champions, we can not be quiet, as the federal administration uses the pinnacle of our craft to be a Trojan horse for ICE to run rampant in the Bay Area," the statement said. "We don’t need this at the Super Bowl — or anywhere."

