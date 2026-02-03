Popular indoor water park resort to launch $26 room flash sale

article

The Brief A popular indoor water park resort is set to hold a flash sale. The resort is giving families the chance to book an overnight stay for $26 per person, per night. Great Wolf Lodge has more than 20 locations in North America, including two in California.



A popular family resort that features a massive indoor water park is offering a special flash sale deal: $26 a person for an overnight stay.

Great Wolf Lodge has almost two dozen locations in North America, including two here in California: one in Manteca, about 80 miles east of San Francisco, and another in Orange County.

It boasts as being "North America's largest group of indoor water park resorts."

Local perspective:

The 500-room Manteca location opened in 2021 with a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park.

Great Wolf Lodge has more than 20 locations in North America including two in California. (Great Wolf Lodge )

24-hour sale

What we know:

The resort said on Friday, for 24 hours only, it will hold one of its biggest sales of the year, offering rooms for $26 a person per night.

The deal does require reservations to be booked as a group of four in a standard room, which would bring the total to $104 without fees and taxes.

That’s still a major bargain and a more than 50% discount off a typical four-person, one-night stay.

"Typically for a family of four it would be double, starting at around $232 & up," a Great Wolf spokesperson told KTVU in an email.

The promotion is valid at all Great Wolf Lodge locations and, as standard, it includes a water pass for each registered guest.

Guests have access to other free family-centered events. Activities include arcades, rope courses, yoga, arts and crafts sessions, dance parties and story time.

The lodge also has dining options on site.

How to take advantage

The flash sale goes live on Friday, Feb. 6, and again, is available for only 24 hours.

Guests have until June 18 to book their stay under the special deal.

The promo code for the sale is a nod to the new year: 2626.

The resort called the deal "one of the most affordable overnight family getaways of the season."

Lobby area of a Great Wolf Lodge. (Great Wolf Lodge )

