Teen killed in San Jose's first homicide of 2026

San Jose police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a teen was fatally shot in a parking lot over the weekend.

Victim was 17 years old

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Winchester Boulevard, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Investigation ongoing

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela (#3638) or Detective Montoya (#3644) of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit by email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at (408) 277-5283.