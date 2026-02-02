Expand / Collapse search

Teen killed in San Jose's first homicide of 2026

Published  February 2, 2026 7:09pm PST
San Jose
A teenager became San Jose's first homicide of the year.

    • San Jose police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the parking lot of a business.
    • Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. to the 1500 block of Winchester Boulevard, where the teen was found with at least one gunshot wound and later died at a hospital.
    • The shooting remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a teen was fatally shot in a parking lot over the weekend.

Victim was 17 years old

Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Winchester Boulevard, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Investigation ongoing

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela (#3638) or Detective Montoya (#3644) of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit by email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at (408) 277-5283.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.

