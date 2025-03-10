2025 Alameda County Fair will have star-studded concert lineup – featuring this Oakland rapper

article

It may be more than three months away, but the Alameda County Fair is gearing up for a star-studded concert lineup this summer.

The fair, held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, kicks off June 13 and continues through July 6.

Here's a look at some of this year's performers.

Too $hort

Too $hort – one of the pioneers of the Bay Area and West Coast hip-hop genres – will perform at the fair on June 25.

Colbie Caillat

The Grammy Award winner, known for songs like "Bubbly," "Realize" and "Lucky," will take the stage on June 27.

Sugar Ray

The singer will perform hits like "Fly" and "Every Morning" on June 20.

Full Concert Schedule

Concerts will be held on the following dates from 8-9:15 p.m.

Friday, June 13 - WAR

Saturday, June 14 - Gym Class Heroes

Sunday, June 15 - The Gap Band

Wednesday, June 18 - Sawyer Brown

Thursday, June 19 - Air Supply

Friday, June 20 - Sugar Ray

Saturday, June 21 - Twist on Taylor

Sunday, June 22 - Mi Banda El Mexicano

Wednesday, June 25 - Too $hort

Thursday, June 26 - Tower of Power

Friday, June 27 - Colbie Caillat

Saturday, June 28 - Elton John The Early Years Tribute

Sunday, June 29 - Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Wednesday, July 2 -TESLA

Thursday, July 3 - Clint Black

Saturday, July 5 - Revisiting Creedence

Sunday, July 6 - La Original Banda El Limón

Fair attendees can purchase tickets at a discounted advance sale price of $17.60 until June 12.

For more information on this year's Alameda County Fair, click here.