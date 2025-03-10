2025 Alameda County Fair will have star-studded concert lineup – featuring this Oakland rapper
PLEASANTON, Calif. - It may be more than three months away, but the Alameda County Fair is gearing up for a star-studded concert lineup this summer.
The fair, held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, kicks off June 13 and continues through July 6.
Here's a look at some of this year's performers.
Too $hort
Too $hort – one of the pioneers of the Bay Area and West Coast hip-hop genres – will perform at the fair on June 25.
Colbie Caillat
The Grammy Award winner, known for songs like "Bubbly," "Realize" and "Lucky," will take the stage on June 27.
Sugar Ray
The singer will perform hits like "Fly" and "Every Morning" on June 20.
Full Concert Schedule
Concerts will be held on the following dates from 8-9:15 p.m.
- Friday, June 13 - WAR
- Saturday, June 14 - Gym Class Heroes
- Sunday, June 15 - The Gap Band
- Wednesday, June 18 - Sawyer Brown
- Thursday, June 19 - Air Supply
- Friday, June 20 - Sugar Ray
- Saturday, June 21 - Twist on Taylor
- Sunday, June 22 - Mi Banda El Mexicano
- Wednesday, June 25 - Too $hort
- Thursday, June 26 - Tower of Power
- Friday, June 27 - Colbie Caillat
- Saturday, June 28 - Elton John The Early Years Tribute
- Sunday, June 29 - Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- Wednesday, July 2 -TESLA
- Thursday, July 3 - Clint Black
- Saturday, July 5 - Revisiting Creedence
- Sunday, July 6 - La Original Banda El Limón
Fair attendees can purchase tickets at a discounted advance sale price of $17.60 until June 12.
For more information on this year's Alameda County Fair, click here.