$20K reward for missing Native American woman: Humboldt County sheriff

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the location of a Native American woman last seen three decades ago.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office, headquartered in Eureka, Calif., posted a photo of Andrea "Chick" White, who was last seen on July 31, 1991, on Highway 299 near the Blue Lake offramp.

What we don't know:

The sheriff did not state why they announced the reward at this time, and they did not provide any more details about her disappearance or who she was.

But the topic of missing and murdered Native American women is of national concern, and can often be directly linked to domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and sex trafficking, according to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center.

The reward is a combination of $15,000 from the Hoopa Valley Tribe, and $5,000 from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Cold Case Investigator Mike Fridley with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office at 707-441-3024.