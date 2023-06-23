20th annual Trans March a poignant kickoff to San Francisco Pride weekend

article

Thousands packed Dolores Park Friday to mark the 20th year of the San Francisco Trans March - a milestone year for the event that celebrates diversity and strives for inclusivity.

The march started at Dolores Park in the Mission and ended at Turk and Taylor streets, part of the first, legally-recognized Transgender District in the world.

The Transgender District's location is significant to LGBTQ+ history and is where the Compton's Cafeteria Riots happened in 1966. The cafeteria was a flashpoint for transgender activism and was where the trans and LGBTQ+ community revolted against violent police harassment against trans residents.

"It is amazing to have community and be in a space where I feel at home and among many people just like me," said Molly Womack, who was visiting San Francisco for the first time. "Pride is iconic for San Francisco."

The organizer explained that they are carrying coffins as they march to symbolize that anti-trans bills being passed across the country are "killing us."

Far right politicians have targeted the transgender community in recent years. According to Track Trans Legislation, 45 states have proposed anti-trans bills in 2023. As many as 18 states have had anti-trans legislation signed into law.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said Pride is a mix of celebration and protest, and there is also worry and anxiety for many. "The violence that has been directed at the queer communities around the county has been really terrible over the past year. The politics are really ugly in some places," said Mandelman.

As in year's past, the march took place in politically charged atmosphere. Among those marching were members of El/La Para Trans Latinas. They wore orange jumpsuits with the numbers of anti-trans bills on the back, and carried a coffin to send a powerful message.

"Your bills are killing us," said Nicole Santa Maria with El/La Para Trans Latinas. "That’s the message that we are trying to say."