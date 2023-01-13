21 displaced in San Francisco Mission District residential fire

A two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday has been contained, according to city fire officials. 21 people have been displaced as a result, according to a fire lieutenant.

No one was injured. The fire broke out at 3017 20th Street. The fire department first tweeted about the incident at around 7:20 p.m.

Police officers were requested for traffic control. The public was advised to avoid the area.

The fire was contained just before 8 p.m. The Red Cross has been dispatched to assist those who were displaced.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. The cause is under investigation.

