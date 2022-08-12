21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said.

The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana.

Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way, police said.

Authorities said a fight broke out on the basketball court, which spilled out into the parking lot.

Police said surveillance footage from the gym showed that at least two people pulled out guns and fired multiple shots, striking four people.

Two people were detained following the shooting.

Brentwood police have not provided any other updates.