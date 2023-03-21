21-year-old shot to death at Concord mall; suspects at large

A 21-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday and another person was injured in a violent scene at a Concord mall, police said.

The suspects – a man and a woman – fled the shooting scene at Solano Way and Broodmoor Avenue, Concord Police Lt. Robison said.

The man who opened fire may have transferred his gun to a homeless man at the mall, police said.

The 21-year-old was shot in the head and his body lay underneath a tarp at the mall. The second victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. and there was no clear motive made public.

Yellow tape also blocked off the mall, which houses a Dollar General, Papi Clary's Kitchen, a spa and cigarette shop.

Family and friends were seen hugging and crying in the parking lot.

Concord police and Contra County County sheriff's deputies were called to investigate. March 21, 2023

Concord police said to avoid the mall area due to an ongoing investigation. March 21, 2023