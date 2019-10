A pumpkin weighing well over a ton won the annual Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off and set a new state record.

Leonardo Urena's 2,175-pound mega-gourd took the top prize at the 46th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Urena won more than $15,000 in prize money and he and the champion pumpkin will play a starring role at this weekend's Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.