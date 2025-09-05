A popular San Leandro brewery is closing after 25 years in business.

21st Amendment Brewing is shutting down operations in 60 days, first reported by Brewbound Magazine.

The San Leandro warehouse is expected to formally close by Nov. 4.

And that's less than 12 hours after one of the co-founders, Shaun O'Sullivan, was talking about the Tangerine Kolsh.

The brewery started in 2000 in San Francisco, and is known for its "Hell or High Watermelon beer" and storefront in Oracle Park.

Another co-founder, Nico Freccia told the Chronicle that sales have dropped by 20% since 2021, despite being one of the top 50 brewers from 2016 to 2019, according to the brewers' association.

A new Gallup poll last month said drinking is less popular with younger generations, like Gen Z, which would be new clients.