22-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Mission District shooting

By Daniel Montes
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
Bay City News
SAN FRANCISCO - A man who suffered critical wounds in a shooting Saturday in San 
Francisco's Mission District reportedly said he was enjoying his day just minutes before the shooting.

According to police, at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a report 
of a shooting near 14th and Guerrero streets.

There, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot  wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains, police said.

A 17-year-old boy also arrived at the hospital with injuries from 
the shooting, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police initially described the suspects as two men in their 20s 
and said the two suspects got out of their vehicle and began firing at the victims. The suspects haven't been arrested and the shooting remains under investigation.

The victim has been tentatively identified by friends as Courtney 
Brousseau.

According to a profile on the California YMCA Youth and Government program, where Brousseau volunteered, Brousseau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and is an employee at Twitter.

On Brousseau's Twitter account, his most recent tweet, which was 
sent just minutes before the shooting, said, "I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt okay."

Screen grab from Brousseau's Twitter account.

As of Monday, several well-wishers had left comments on his  Twitter account, including state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who said, "We're praying for you, Courtney, and sending positive energy."