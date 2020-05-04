22-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Mission District shooting

article

A man who suffered critical wounds in a shooting Saturday in San

Francisco's Mission District reportedly said he was enjoying his day just minutes before the shooting.

According to police, at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a report

of a shooting near 14th and Guerrero streets.

There, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains, police said.

A 17-year-old boy also arrived at the hospital with injuries from

the shooting, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police initially described the suspects as two men in their 20s

and said the two suspects got out of their vehicle and began firing at the victims. The suspects haven't been arrested and the shooting remains under investigation.

The victim has been tentatively identified by friends as Courtney

Brousseau.

According to a profile on the California YMCA Youth and Government program, where Brousseau volunteered, Brousseau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and is an employee at Twitter.

On Brousseau's Twitter account, his most recent tweet, which was

sent just minutes before the shooting, said, "I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt okay."

Screen grab from Brousseau's Twitter account.

As of Monday, several well-wishers had left comments on his Twitter account, including state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who said, "We're praying for you, Courtney, and sending positive energy."