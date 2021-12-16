23-year-old becomes Oakland's 132nd homicide victim

An Oakland man who shot over the weekend has died, bringing the city's homicide total to 132 victims.

Richard Rogers, 23, was shot Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on the 3100 block of Parker Avenue, near Overlook Avenue in East Oakland, Officer Kim Armstead said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died just before noon Tuesday, Armstead said.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Community members said Rogers was a 2016 Bishop O'Dowd High School graduate, where he was a football player, the school website shows.

Rogers' death makes this year's Oakland homicide total the highest number since 2006, when 148 people were killed, the East Bay Times reports.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Bay City News contributed to this report.