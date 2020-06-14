24 Hour Fitness announces permanent closure of 10 Bay Area locations

article

The San Ramon-based 24 Hour Fitness chain is preparing to open many of its locations as novel coronavirus restrictions are eased, but also announced that many of its sites -- including 10 in the Bay Area -- would be closing permanently.

"When we closed our clubs back in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had no idea how long we'd be separated from you, our members," the company said Thursday via its Twitter account. "Not every club has made the reopening list. We've looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good. Unfortunately, this has meant closing some locations and saying good bye to some valued team members, whom we will dearly miss."

Selective closures in California and 10 other states are listed on the company website.

Locations in the Bay Area on the permanent closure list:

Alamo Express at 140A Alamo Plaza in Alamo

Alemany Sport at 3951 Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco

Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite at 1775 Solano Ave. in Berkeley

Capitol & McKee at 375A North Capitol Ave. in San Jose

Fremont Sport at 35630 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont

Market Street, 2145 Market St. in San Francisco

Milpitas Active at 301 Jacklin Road in Milpitas

Noe Valley FitLite, 3800 24th St. in San Francisco

North Point at 350 Bay St. in San Francisco

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center at 2033 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek.

"While reducing the number of clubs in our network will allow us to meet the needs of the majority of our members, we know that change is hard, and we hope you will stick with us as we work hard to reemerge stronger, and better, as a community that is committed to your health," the company said.

As it became clear that the COVID-19 shutdown would be prolonged, the chain suspended billing members as of April 16.