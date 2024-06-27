Bay Area 25-year-old is one of the youngest, LGBTQ mayors in U.S.

At 25 years old, South San Francisco Mayor James Coleman is one of the youngest, openly LGBTQ mayors in the country.

Coleman, who was appointed mayor last year, said he firmly believes that a working government should be inclusive and ensure that no one gets left behind.

It must have "folks who are from a diverse set of ages, gender, ethnicities…we must make sure that we are representative of everyone," he told KTVU.

The Harvard graduate said he was on a pre-med track when the pandemic forced him to return home to the Bay Area.

It was the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice events that inspired him to start his political career.